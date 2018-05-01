Name Change

Asset-management business rebranded

Securian Financial Group Inc., St. Paul, has rebranded its wholly owned asset-management subsidiary from Advantus Capital Management Inc. to the new name Securian Asset Management, effective Tuesday.

The new name will help Securian build a stronger brand in the institutional asset-management market. Securian Asset Management manages more than $37 billion for institutional clients, including corporations, endowments and foundations, government entities and pension-plan managers.