Altus Capital Partners, Wilton, Conn., announced it has completed the tender offer for all shares of MGC Diagnostics Corp., Vadnais Heights.
It was the second acquisition of 2017 for private-equity firm Altus Capital, which makes control investments in middle-market manufacturing companies. It purchased the outstanding shares of MGC for $11.03 per share, or approximately $50 million.
Intellectual property
3M files suit on touch-sensor technology
3M Co., Maplewood, and 3M Innovative Properties Co. filed a patent-infringement lawsuit in the District Court of Wilmington, Del., regarding its touch-sensor technology.
3M’s suit alleges Elo Touch Solutions, Milpitas, Calif., has infringed on four 3M patents regarding projected capacitive products.
