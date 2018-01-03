Altus Capital Partners, Wilton, Conn., announced it has completed the tender offer for all shares of MGC Diagnostics Corp., Vadnais Heights.

It was the second acquisition of 2017 for private-equity firm Altus Capital, which makes control investments in middle-market manufacturing companies. It purchased the outstanding shares of MGC for $11.03 per share, or approximately $50 million.

Intellectual property

3M files suit on touch-sensor technology

3M Co., Maplewood, and 3M Innovative Properties Co. filed a patent-infringement lawsuit in the District Court of Wilmington, Del., regarding its touch-sensor technology.

3M’s suit alleges Elo Touch Solutions, Milpitas, Calif., has infringed on four 3M patents regarding projected capacitive products.