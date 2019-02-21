Nortech Systems Inc., Maple Grove, announced that Jay Miller has been named president and CEO. Miller has been an independent director of Nortech since May 2018 and has served as interim president since January 1.
Nortech provides contract engineering and manufacturing services for the medical market. Miller is succeeding Richard Wasielewski who announced his plans to retire in August.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Muslim group seeks congressional probe on terror watchlist
A Muslim civil rights group called for a congressional investigation Wednesday after its lawsuit revealed that the U.S. government has shared access to parts of its terrorist watchlist with more than 1,400 private entities, including hospitals and universities.
Business
Minnesota-based Chuck & Don's pet-food chain sold to private-equity investors
New owners say they will retain the chain's 494 employees.
Business
Company news: Nortech Systems names Miller president, CEO
Nortech Systems Inc., Maple Grove, announced that Jay Miller has been named president and CEO. Miller has been an independent director of Nortech since May…
TV & Media
Brothers in Smollett case are bodybuilders, aspiring actors
An attorney representing the brothers at the center of an investigation into the attack reported by Jussie Smollett said Wednesday that her clients "manned up" and testified in front of a grand jury, before prosecutors charged the "Empire" actor with filing a false police report.
Business
UnitedHealthcare gets HMO license in Minnesota
The Minnetonka-based insurer is now the first for-profit HMO in state history.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.