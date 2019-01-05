Personnel

New division president at C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Eden Prairie, announced that Mac Pinkerton has been named president of the company's North American Surface Transportation division. Pinkerton, a 22-year veteran of C.H. Robinson, will report to Chief Operating Officer Bob Biesterfeld.

Minneapolis law firm names new president

Nilan Johnson Lewis, Minneapolis, announced that Heidi Neff Christianson will be the law firm's next president. Christianson was most recently chairwoman of the corporate and transactional services practice group at the firm.

The firm also announced the promotion of attorneys Tyler Adams, Sarah Riskin and Zach Crain to shareholder.