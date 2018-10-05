Personnel

Navegate names new CEO and financing

Navegate Logistics Inc., Mendota Heights, a technology-led third-party logistics firm has named Nathan Dey as chairman and CEO.

Dey is managing partner of Chicago-based Saltspring Capital LLC, a private-equity investor in small businesses. Saltspring recently helped to recapitalize Navegate Logisitics. Navegate also announced that Next Coast Ventures, Relay Investments and the Operand Group also participated in the recent financing round.