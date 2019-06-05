Personnel
Matthesen named CEO at DTN
DTN, Burnsville, a provider of weather data and financial analytics to agriculture, energy and transportation markets and publisher of Progressive Farmer magazine, has named Steve Matthesen as its new CEO. Matthesen was most recently CEO of Acosta, a Florida-based sales and marketing agency.
Matthesen is succeeding Ron Sznaider who was serving as acting CEO and vice chairman. Sznaider, the company’s chief science officer, will remain vice chairman of the board.
