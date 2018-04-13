Personnel

Evine Live hires new CFO

–channel retailer on Monday.

Purcell was most recently CFO at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a privately held, private equity-sponsored restaurant concept based in Chicago. Before that she was the CFO at Minnetonka-based Famous Dave's of America Inc. from November 2003 to July 2014. Evine Live has a transition and separation agreement with current CFO Timothy Peterman effective April 16, though he may remain as a nonofficer employee until June 1.

Debt and equities

C.H. Robinson signs new debt agreement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Eden Prairie, announced that it has signed an underwriting agreement with U.S. Bancorp for a $600 million note offering with a 4.2 percent interest rate due 2028.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to repay existing debts and for general corporate purposes.

Dividends

H.B. Fuller raises quarterly dividend

H.B. Fuller Co., St. Paul, declared a quarterly dividend of 15.5 cents per share, payable on May 10, to shareholders of record on April 26.

Fuller increased the dividend 3 percent from the 15 cents per share in the previous quarter.