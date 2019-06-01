Dividends

Donaldson raises quarterly dividend

Donaldson Co. Inc., Bloomington, declared a quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share, payable June 28, to shareholders of record on June 13.

The dividend is a 10.5% increase over the previous quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share. The company has been paying a quarterly dividend for 63 years.

Donaldson also announced a share-repurchase plan for up to 13 million shares, or 10% of outstanding shares. It replaces a share-repurchase plan approved in May 2015.