Dividends
Donaldson raises quarterly dividend
Donaldson Co. Inc., Bloomington, declared a quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share, payable June 28, to shareholders of record on June 13.
The dividend is a 10.5% increase over the previous quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share. The company has been paying a quarterly dividend for 63 years.
Donaldson also announced a share-repurchase plan for up to 13 million shares, or 10% of outstanding shares. It replaces a share-repurchase plan approved in May 2015.
