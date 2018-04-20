Donaldson Co. Inc., Bloomington, the technology-led filtration company, announced price increases for select products in both the engine-products and industrial-products segments. The price increases will range from 4 to 15 percent and will depend on business units and region.
Personnel
Nortech Systems director resigns
Nortech Systems Inc., Maple Grove, announced that William Murray has resigned from its board of directors to comply with requirements of a new job he recently accepted. Murray has been a board member since 2016.
