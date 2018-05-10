Deluxe Corp., Shoreview, has acquired all of Boston-based LogoMix, a provider of logo design and other small business branding and marketing services.

Deluxe paid $43 million in cash for LogoMix, which serves 900,000 customers in more than 120 countries. LogoMix founder, Craig Bloem, will move to Deluxe as a vice president of the small-business services unit of Deluxe.