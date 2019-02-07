Mergers and acquisitions
Augeo acquires Wingnut Advertising
Augeo, St. Paul, a provider of engagement, loyalty and incentive platforms, has acquired Wingnut Advertising, a Minneapolis-based digital marketing agency.
Augeo will add Wingnut and its six experienced staff members to the Augeo Digital unit, a provider of creative services, strategic branding, website development, and digital communications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Minneapolis
Hennepin Healthcare CEO's resignation comes amid financial woes
The network, which operates HCMC, is expected to run about a $15 million budget deficit for 2018 and projects that to grow to around $20 million in 2019, according to two board members.
Local
Former EPA lawyer challenges regulators on PolyMet water permit
Ex-EPA lawyer says Chicago office "suppressed" employees' PolyMet concerns.
Business
SPS Tower in downtown Minneapolis sells for $144M to Japanese buyer
The SPS Tower in downtown Minneapolis has sold for $144 million to a Japanese company, further indication of the area's growing attractiveness to out-of-town investors.SPS…
Business
Company news: Augeo acquires Wingnut Advertising
Mergers and acquisitionsAugeo acquires Wingnut AdvertisingAugeo, St. Paul, a provider of engagement, loyalty and incentive platforms, has acquired Wingnut Advertising, a Minneapolis-based digital marketing agency.…
Business
Thulin to retire in June as 3M board chairman
Mike Roman, who became CEO last summer, will now move into the role.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.