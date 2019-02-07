Mergers and acquisitions

Augeo acquires Wingnut Advertising

Augeo, St. Paul, a provider of engagement, loyalty and incentive platforms, has acquired Wingnut Advertising, a Minneapolis-based digital marketing agency.

Augeo will add Wingnut and its six experienced staff members to the Augeo Digital unit, a provider of creative services, strategic branding, website development, and digital communications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.