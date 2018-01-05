Manufacturing
Apogee to close glass plant in Utah
Apogee Enterprises Inc., Edina, announced that it will close its architectural glass plant in St. George, Utah, and take a $4.5 million restructuring charge in its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. The company said investments in other Apogee plants have increased productivity and capabilities, creating increased capacity. The plant in Utah employs 200 people and will be closing in March. Apogee referenced the closing in its third-quarter earnings release on Dec. 21.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
'Windfall' dissects geopolitics of energy industry
'Windfall'Meghan L. O'Sullivan, Simon & Schuster, 479 pages, $29. The energy revolution is less about renewables like wind and solar power than about how the…
Business
Why you need a Roth IRA — even if you have a 401(k)
If you're saving for retirement in a 401(k) or other workplace plan, kudos to you. But don't stop there.Because of their benefits, consider investing in…
Business
Another 'Watergate market' ahead? Politics aside, a lot has changed
I don't mean to pile on, but it's getting hard to ignore this whole "Watergate déjà vu" discussion.After President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James…
Business
Company news: Apogee to close glass plant in Utah
Manufacturing Apogee to close glass plant in Utah Apogee Enterprises Inc., Edina, announced that it will close its architectural glass plant in St. George, Utah,…
Minneapolis
Two 22-story residential towers proposed near Lake Calhoun
Developer wants to build largest residential project in Minneapolis in years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.