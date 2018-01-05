Manufacturing

Apogee to close glass plant in Utah

Apogee Enterprises Inc., Edina, announced that it will close its architectural glass plant in St. George, Utah, and take a $4.5 million restructuring charge in its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. The company said investments in other Apogee plants have increased productivity and capabilities, creating increased capacity. The plant in Utah employs 200 people and will be closing in March. Apogee referenced the closing in its third-quarter earnings release on Dec. 21.