Personnel

Ameriprise names new director

Ameriprise Financial, Minneapolis, named Brian Shea to its board of directors effective June 1. Shea was most recently vice chairman and chief executive of Investment Services for BNY Mellon. The board has not yet decided on which committees Shea will serve.

Debt and equities

Stock split for Northern Technologies

Northern Technologies International Corp., Circle Pines, declared a 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend. The additional shares will be distributed June 28, to shareholders of record on June 17.