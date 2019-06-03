Personnel
Ameriprise names new director
Ameriprise Financial, Minneapolis, named Brian Shea to its board of directors effective June 1. Shea was most recently vice chairman and chief executive of Investment Services for BNY Mellon. The board has not yet decided on which committees Shea will serve.
Debt and equities
Stock split for Northern Technologies
Northern Technologies International Corp., Circle Pines, declared a 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend. The additional shares will be distributed June 28, to shareholders of record on June 17.
National
Trump, in tussle with CNN, suggests boycott of parent AT&T
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday to reiterate his complaints about CNN and suggest a boycott of its parent company, AT&T.
Variety
Ukrainian extradited to US to face hacking attack charges
A Ukrainian man charged in a massive hacking attack on restaurants, casinos and other business in 47 states has been extradited to the U.S. to face charges.
Business
Local
Allina wins Supreme Court ruling on federal hospital payments
Obama and Trump administrations had tried to cut payments supporting low-income care.
Variety
Perk up: California says coffee cancer risk insignificant
California officially gave its blessing to coffee on Monday, declaring the beverage does not pose a "significant" cancer risk.