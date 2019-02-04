BISMARCK, N.D. — A company developing an $800 million oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota has cleared another hurdle by obtaining a state water permit.

State Engineer Garland Erbele (UR'-buh-lee) followed the recent recommendation of an administrative law judge and issued a permit to Meridian Energy Group allowing the company to draw water from an underwater aquifer for the Davis Refinery.

The state was prepared to issue the permit last summer but three landowners challenged it. They have about a month to decide whether to appeal Erbele's decision.

Landowners and environmental groups oppose the refinery over pollution fears. Meridian says it will be "the cleanest refinery on the planet."

A state judge late last month rejected a separate challenge by environmental groups of a state air quality permit.