RICHMOND, Va. — A company founded by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed for bankruptcy, citing negative press and lawsuits by investors who call it a "scam perpetrated by savvy and politically connected operatives" to exploit overseas investors.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bankruptcy filing by the electric car company cites $7.5 million won by 12 investors and pending lawsuits. It says GreenTech Automotive raised almost $142 million from investors from 2009 to 2013 as part of a visa program that offered immigrant investors permanent residency, and says investors were warned the status wasn't guaranteed.
It also says Watchdog.org articles prompted federal investigations and negative attention. GreenTech's 2013 $85 million lawsuit against Watchdog.org was dismissed.
McAuliffe resigned from GreenTech in 2012, but featured the company prominently in his 2013 race.
