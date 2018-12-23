– As business owners struggle to fill job openings, they're using their company culture to attract talented candidates.

When Adam Stetzer has a good prospect for his digital marketing company HubShout, he brings in what he calls the "doom squad," a group of staffers who meet with candidates and give them the lowdown on the company's bad as well as good points. They tell prospective hires about the company culture and what it's like to work there.

"We insist that no supervisors or managers be there. We insist they be honest," says Stetzer, whose company is in Rochester, N.Y. Candidates who take the job despite any downsides they hear say they appreciate the company's openness. And, Stetzer says, "we're getting better candidates, better fits."

Small businesses are contending with a shrinking pool of available people, the result of an unemployment rate that's down to 3.7 percent nationally. And they're up against the ability of larger companies to offer bigger salaries and benefits and sometimes the cachet of a Fortune 500 firm. Fostering a worker-friendly corporate culture can make a difference in the battle for talented staffers.

In a survey of more than 1,000 small business owners that Bank of America released earlier this month, a quarter of the participants said they've shifted to a more flexible company culture, recognizing that quality of life is as important, if not more important, than money to many younger workers. More than 80 percent of the survey's participants said they offer job candidates perks or benefits including flexible hours, training and professional development, bonuses and the chance to work at a location they choose.

The balance of power between employer and potential staffer has shifted as the labor pool has become smaller, says Michael Timmes, a consultant with human resources provider Insperity.

"It has made them [employers] step back and look at their benefit options," Timmes says. "They're asking, 'is there something we can do to entice someone?' "

So companies are handing out bonuses during the course of the year, not just in December or January, Timmes says. They're bringing in lunch regularly. Some are holding random raffles, with substantial prizes that staffers really appreciate, like airline tickets.

"They're changing their culture and advertising it during the hiring process," Timmes says.

Vinnie Sposari has made his Mr. Rooter Plumbing franchise in Seattle more employee-focused, adding benefits and perks because "our trade is a dying breed. They're just not out there, the guy who's been in the trade for a long time."

When Sposari is interviewing, he tells job candidates that technicians, who do the plumbing work, get to take company vehicles home and use them for personal errands and trips. Sposari estimates that saves them $1,000 a month, money they'd spend on their own vehicles. They also get partial reimbursement of their cellphone bills.

And Sposari will pay tuition for technicians who want to broaden their skills and become licensed plumbers.

He also has bonuses, prizes and gifts like Seattle Mariners tickets to reward staffers for good work or referring new customers.

Sposari, who has about 60 employees, said he's constantly looking for candidates — he visits local colleges and is continually networking. Besides offering generous benefits, he offers a $60,000 paycheck after a year of training. Still, he says, it's hard to find prospects.

"You just don't have a ton of people graduating from high school saying, 'I want to be a plumber.' You have to go after it," he says.