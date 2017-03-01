If interest in April the pregnant Giraffe giving birth is any indication of the nation's thirst for something – shall we say – a little fluffier than politics, then most of America will be glued to their computers Thursday.

Watching animals.

After all, this is why the internet was invented, right?

The Como Zoo is giving everyone what they want Thursday when they begin a 10-hour livestream of life inside the zoo. Thanks to a partnership with Animal Planet, viewers will get up close and personal with the zoo's pandas, polar bears and penguins for the first time.

The livestream will show shark dives and sea turtle feedings, too, along with and interactive Q&A sessions with Como’s zookeepers.

The show starts at 8 a.m. and can be watched live on the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page or on Animal Planet's Facebook page.

The project includes 17 other accredited zoos and aquariums across the country. Como Zoo's segments will air at 10 a.m. with polar bear training, 11:35 a.m. with Skeeter the Giraffe, and at 2:15 p.m. featuring an arctic fox training session.

As for April the Giraffe, she is still pregnant.

If you've been on edge like the rest of the world waiting for that poor mother to begin her maternity leave, you're not alone. The live video had 30 million views in its first 12 hours and countless tweets from folks lamenting they are so consumed with April's birth that they're having trouble moving on with their lives.