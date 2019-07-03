Several community groups are urging Hennepin County district judges to support an arrest warrant resolution event after the court’s chief judge rejected the idea earlier this year.

The organizations praised an effort hosted last month by the Ramsey County bench, and asked Hennepin County to “demonstrate similar leadership” by holding one in north Minneapolis.

The events allow people with outstanding misdemeanor warrants for nonviolent, non-drunken driving offenses to appear before judges on a weekend to pay fines and resolve their cases without going to jail.

“If the courts are interested in working with the community, then we have to be present in the community,” said Dr. Raj Sethuraju, co-chair of the Minneapolis NAACP’s criminal justice committee and a key leader in the effort.

The letter, dated July 1, was sent to Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson, assistant chief Judge Toddrick Barnette and Judge Kerry Meyer, who presides over the criminal division.

Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty said she proposed a warrant resolution event in a conversation with Bernhardson earlier this year, and the judge resisted.

“I have spoken to [Bernhardson] about it and she told me it wasn’t cost-effective,” Moriarty said. “I wasn’t surprised, but it was still frustrating.

“The justice partners and community members all think this is a good idea, and we’re willing to put in the work to make it successful.”

Bernhardson released a statement through a Hennepin County courts spokesman, expressing a desire to pursue other options while listening to the community members.

“While we understand the desire to hold another warrant resolution day, the data shows our efforts have a greater impact when we focus on other, long-term solutions to issues that lead to warrants being issued in the first place,” Bernhardson’s statement said. “However, we are open to discussing the goals of holding another adult warrant resolution day.”

Such outstanding warrants are issued when a defendant misses a court date, and can snowball into revocation of driver’s licenses, arrests, added costs such as bail and fees, and lost jobs and homes, community organizers said.

There are 9,972 outstanding misdemeanor warrants in Hennepin County.

Bernhardson said other efforts have tried to address the issue: In 2017, the court started sending people reminders about court dates via text message or e-mail, and a new hotline allows people to call in and schedule a court date to resolve their case.

The judge also noted that the court expects to hold a juvenile warrant forgiveness event and fair in September in north Minneapolis.

Moriarty and others said they’re committed to longer term solutions, but see warrant resolution events as part of the answer and a way to build public trust in the criminal justice system. Community organizers said meeting people in the community instead of the courthouse is also key.

“…We support a warrant resolution day for adults in north Minneapolis for two reasons,” the letter said. “First, it is no secret that our law enforcement and carceral priorities disproportionately harm African Americans, as well as people experiencing poverty … Second, the criminal justice system is one of the least-trusted institutions in America …”

The Minneapolis NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota led the letter, with co-signing support from 17 other groups such as Gender Justice, Jewish Community Action and Women’s March Minnesota. About 125 citizens also signed on.

“This strategy is an example of the community being responsible and taking accountability for this behavior,” said Justin Terrell, executive director of the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage.

The last warrant resolution event in Hennepin County was held in 2017, spearheaded by the NAACP and ACLU.

Ramsey County has hosted three events over the last few years, also spearheaded by the NAACP and ACLU. An event in St. Paul last month drew about 700 people and cleared more than 1,400 outstanding warrants (some people had multiple warrants) — far more than organizers had expected.

“We know that by-and-large, people who end up in these situations are struggling to make ends meet, and what we want to do is make them law-abiding citizens of society,” said St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson, whose office participated in the event. “We all want to support them to get on the right track, and that’s what benefits our community and makes it safer.”

Judges from four counties, including Hennepin, attorneys and other government employees worked three hours past the allotted time to help everyone who attended the St. Paul event. The Minnesota department of Driver and Vehicle Services was also present to reinstate revoked driver’s licenses.

On-site child care, transportation and food were also provided to overcome issues that prevent people from appearing in court, organizers said.

Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal said she supports warrant resolution.

“It’s a positive for everybody to have people come forward, clear up these older matters and be up-to-date and get these old cases resolved,” Segal said.

