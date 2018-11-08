MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The broadband network services company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.95. A year ago, they were trading at $3.61.

