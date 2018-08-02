MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The broadband network services company posted revenue of $15 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.71. A year ago, they were trading at $4.30.

