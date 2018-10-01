MADISON, Wis. — The Legislature's rules committee is about to vote on whether to scrap Gov. Scott Walker's new regulations designed to slow chronic wasting disease.

Walker earlier this year ordered the Department of Natural Resources to require deer farmers to upgrade fences and ban deer carcass movement out of CWD-affected counties. The rules are scheduled to go into effect Monday.

Republican state Sen. Steve Nass, co-chairman of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, says the regulations are too costly and cumbersome to implement this year. He has scheduled a committee vote Monday on whether to suspend the regulations.

Walker ordered the changes amid criticism he has done little to nothing to stop CWD's spread in his eight years as governor. Walker's spokeswoman, Amy Hasenberg, didn't immediately reply to an email.