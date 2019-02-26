Ramsey County Commissioners expressed horror after watching a 2016 video recording of a corrections officer punching and kneeing a handcuffed black man, and vowed Tuesday morning to do whatever it takes to prevent similar incidents.

“The conduct of the corrections officer inflicting significant force on an already restrained individual was extremely disturbing, even more so when other officers were observing and participating in the restraint of the individual,” Board Chairman Jim McDonough said at a Tuesday meeting.

The corrections officer involved, Travis VanDeWiele, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct last month and has resigned his position. Sheriff Bob Fletcher released the video of the incident that occurred before his term and has assured the public that changes are already underway.

In a news release, the St. Paul branch of the NAACP and other organizations said Fletcher would join them to “denounce the horrific, racist and discriminatory treatment” of the man involved, Terrell James Johnson.

In a statement, Fletcher called the video “extremely disturbing,” and that it showed clear examples of poor supervision and training. Fletcher said he has adjusted training protocols and appointed a new Detention Superintendent with professional corrections experience.

“The supervisor present and all employees witnessing these actions had a duty to intervene to stop the assaultive tactics and the use of excessive force,” Fletcher said. “The conduct captured on the video will not be tolerated under my watch.”

A Ramsey County corrections officer is seen in bodycam video punching and kneeing a prisoner who is restrained.

County commissioners spent the first 20 minutes of their regularly scheduled meeting discussing the incident and its impact on the community — especially people of color.

“I watched the entire video and was absolutely appalled,” said Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt. “We do take this seriously — very seriously — and need to do everything that we can to correct this to make sure something like this does not happen again.

In the April 13, 2016 video of the incident, filmed by an “acting or temporary” Correctional Sergeant on duty, VanDeWiele is among about five officers removing Johnson from a St. Paul Police squad car at the jail. Johnson, who according to charges, against VanDeWiele, had been sprayed with a chemical agent, is handcuffed with his pants around his ankles and appears to be unable or unwilling to move. He falls to the ground limp, and a spit mask is placed on his face. He is then lifted into a wheelchair-like “transport chair.” VanDeWiele, with his hand apparently squeezing Johnson’s jaw in a “pain compliance” move as described in charges, repeatedly orders him to sit back as Johnson’s hips remain raised, then knees him twice in the stomach. Johnson protests amid expletives, calling the officers “(expletive) pigs.”

“That’s not very nice, sir.” One of the officers says.

“I’m always nice,” Johnson responds. “You (expletives) is using excessive force!”

“You ain’t seen excessive force yet,” VanDeWiele responds before punching Johnson four times in the torso.

VanDeWiele then has his hands on and near Johnson’s neck as Johnson cries, “Please don’t kill me. Please don’t kill me, I’m sorry.”

“If you stop fighting, we’ll stop using force against you,” one of the officers says before they push Johnson’s head down while he sobs and wheezes, apparently struggling to breathe. After a couple more minutes Johnson is secured in the chair and wheeled into the jail. Blood and mucus can be seen on the white spit mask.

According to the sheriff’s office, VanDeWiele, 46, was hired in 2014. He was placed on administrative leave three days after the incident and returned to work 10 days later. The Washington County Attorney’s office, which investigated the case, declined to charge him with a felony and turned the case over to the Minneapolis City Attorney, which in April 2017 charged him with two counts of 5th degree assault. After pleading guilty to disorderly conduct last month, he received three months’ probation and resigned.

Commissioners agreed the racial connotations of the incident were also disturbing.

“There is a distrust of systems that should exist to service all of us,” said Commissioner Toni Carter. “There is a strand of vicious Jim Crow-like culture that continues to exist even into this very day.”

Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo, visibly in tears at the meeting, suggesting Fletcher create “a fair and impartial civilian oversight board.”

“This incident demonstrates we have a long way to go and a lot of work to do,” she said.