MADISON, Wis. — The state Elections Commission has chosen a new interim administrator.

The commission voted unanimously Friday to temporarily promote Assistant Administrator Meagan Wolfe to the lead position and submit her name to the state Senate for confirmation as the permanent administrator.

Wolfe replaces Michael Haas, who announced earlier this week that he would step down after the Senate last month refused to confirm him and Ethics Commission Administrator Brian Bell.

Republican senators said they couldn't trust Haas or Bell because they worked for the now-defunct Government Accountability Board, which investigated whether Gov. Scott Walker illegally colluded with conservative groups. Haas wrote to the commission earlier this week that Republicans are obsessed with exacting political revenge.

Wolfe also worked for the GAB. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's spokesman didn't reply to an email inquiring about whether Republicans would confirm her.