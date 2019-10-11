NAIROBI, Kenya — A small commercial plane has crashed while taking off from an airport in Kenya's capital but operator Silverstone Air says all passengers and crew have safely disembarked.
It is not immediately clear how many people were on board when the crash occurred Friday morning at Nairobi's Wilson Airport. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Local media have reported some injuries as passengers were being evacuated from the scene.
The plane was meant to fly to the coastal city of Mombasa.
The airline says in a statement it is working with the authorities to assess the situation.
