– The secretary of commerce threatened to fire top staff at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last Friday after the agency's Birmingham, Ala., office contradicted President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, according to three people familiar with the discussion.

That threat led to an unusual unsigned statement later that Friday by the agency, disavowing the National Weather Service's position that Alabama was not at risk. The reversal caused widespread anger within the agency and drew accusations from the scientific community that the National Weather Service, which is part of NOAA, had been bent to political purposes.

NOAA's statement on Friday is now being examined by the Commerce Department's Office of Inspector General, according to documents reviewed by the New York Times, and employees have been asked to preserve their files.

The NWS "must maintain standards of scientific integrity," Inspector General Peggy Gustafson wrote in a message to NOAA staff members in which she requested documents related to Friday's statement. The circumstances, she wrote, "call into question the NWS' processes, scientific independence, and ability to communicate accurate and timely weather warnings and data to the nation in times of national emergency."

The Commerce Department disputed the account on behalf of Secretary Wilbur Ross Jr. "Secretary Ross did not threaten to fire any NOAA staff over forecasting and public statements about Hurricane Dorian."

A spokesman declined to comment on whether Ross had spoken with the NOAA administrator or ordered the agency to rebut the statement contradicting the president's assertion about a threat to Alabama.

The accusations against Ross are the latest developments in a political imbroglio that began more than a week ago, when Dorian was bearing down on the Bahamas and Trump wrote on Twitter that Alabama would be hit "harder than anticipated." A few minutes later, the NWS in Birmingham posted on Twitter that "Alabama will NOT see any impacts from Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt across Alabama."

Trump persisted in saying that Alabama was at risk, and a few days later, on Sept. 4, he displayed a NOAA map that appeared to have been altered with a black Sharpie marker to include Alabama in the area potentially affected by Dorian. (Alabama was not struck by the hurricane.)

Ross intervened two days later, according to the three people familiar with his actions. Ross phoned Neil Jacobs, NOAA acting administrator, from Greece and instructed Jacobs to fix the agency's perceived contradiction of Trump.

Jacobs objected to the demand and was told that the political staff at NOAA would be fired if the situation was not fixed, according to the three individuals who requested anonymity.

The political staff at an agency typically includes a handful of top officials, such as Jacobs, and their aides. They are appointed to their jobs by the administration currently in power, as opposed to career government employees, who remain in their jobs as administrations come and go.

NOAA ultimately issued an unsigned statement last Friday calling the Birmingham office's statement "inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at the time."