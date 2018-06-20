WASHINGTON — In stories June 19 and 20, The Associated Press described the Russian company Sibur as a gas producer. The stories should have made clear that Sibur's gas production is only one of its activities. It is a petrochemicals company that produces liquefied petroleum gas as well as chemical products, plastics, gas liquids and other products.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Robbinsdale's Travail pushes envelope again with ambitious new building, fine dining theatrics
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Robbinsdale's Travail pushes envelope again with ambitious new building, fine dining theatrics
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Robbinsdale's Travail pushes envelope again with ambitious new building, fine dining theatrics
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Robbinsdale's Travail pushes envelope again with ambitious new building, fine dining theatrics
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Police fatally shoot 17-year-old boy fleeing traffic stop
A police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop late Tuesday in a confrontation partly captured on video from a nearby home.
National
The Latest: Senate GOP introduces immigration bill
The Latest on immigration legislation (all times local):
Politics
Live: President Trump heads to Duluth for a rally
President Donald Trump is in Duluth on Wednesday afternoon and evening for a rally, which will include stumping for Pete Stauber in the Eighth Congressional.
National
Ivanka Trump stayed silent for days as border crisis mounted
Ivanka Trump, the presidential adviser who has billed herself as a "force for good" in the administration, remained silent for days as the firestorm over forced separations of migrant families consumed the White House.
National
Ocean Resort Casino owner: We'll surprise the world
The owner of Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casinos promised to "surprise the world" when the former Revel casino reopens next week.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.