WASHINGTON — The National Desert Storm War Memorial Association, in cooperation with the National Park Service, is looking for public comments on the potential design of a memorial that the US Congress authorized the establishment of on federal land in Washington, D.C.

The National Park Service said in a statement that the purpose of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial is to commemorate and honor members of the Armed Forces who served on active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm or Operation Desert Shield.

WTOP-FM reported Wednesday that the memorial, which was approved by Congress and President Donald Trump in March 2017, is scheduled to be built by 2021.

The comment period closes on April 13.