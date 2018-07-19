Ben Goessling went to Holland, Mich., recently to spend time with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who runs a summer football camp at Hope College.

The trip gave Goessling a chance to get to know Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings over the summer. Goessling learned that the Cousins came from humble roots and remains grounded spite his wealth and fame.

After spending hours with Cousins, Goessling talked to the Star Tribune's Michael Rand about the upcoming in-depth story.