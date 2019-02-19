The Star Tribune is proud to announce a new hockey beat, adding a layer to our traditional coverage of high school, college and pro hockey. From the ponds to the pros, if it has anything do with hockey and Minnesota, this new beat will cover it.

Puck Drop is launching Feb. 27, and the best way to follow this coverage is to sign up for the free Puck Drop e-mail report, at startribune.com/puckdrop.

Randy Johnson is the Puck Drop reporter and editor. Our former college hockey and football reporter has been a passionate follower of hockey for decades.

We want readers to play a leading role, too. Connect with us via e-mail at puckdrop@startribune.com or on Twitter at @PuckDropMN, and sign up for the e-mail report to see more opportunities starting next week.

CHRIS CARR, sports editor