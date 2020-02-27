– On the day before in-person early voting was to begin across California’s most populous county, there was no sign of life at Joe Biden’s campaign office in East Los Angeles on Friday. A metal gate out front was padlocked shut, with a missed-delivery notice from the Postal Service wedged into it.

In a strip mall 1 mile away, a campaign office for Sen. Bernie Sanders was humming with activity. Field organizers were busy calling supporters, and every so often the ding of a bell signaled that another volunteer was on board.

Biden is counting on a win in the South Carolina primary Saturday to help position him as the leading moderate challenger to Sanders, after three straight losses shredded Biden’s status as the onetime front-runner.

But even if he succeeds in South Carolina, his lack of resources and thin campaign organization in California and other states that vote next week on Super Tuesday present a daunting challenge to a candidacy already on precarious footing.

Interviews with party leaders in half a dozen Super Tuesday states suggest that the same vulnerabilities that plagued Biden beginning in Iowa — subpar organization, limited outreach to local Democrats and a late start to campaigning — are holding him back in the states that next week will dole out a third of the total delegates in the Democratic primary.

Biden’s on-the-ground operations, these Democrats said, are easily dwarfed by those of Sanders and Michael Bloomberg, the moderate former mayor of New York who has plainly cut into Biden’s standing in some of these states even as he faces his own mounting challenges in the race.

House Majority Whip, Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., endorses Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, in North Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

“Arkansas was, in my opinion, going to be a default Biden state,” said Michael John Gray, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas. “He hasn’t been here. Of all the campaigns, the least organized in Arkansas is Biden.”

Other candidates, like Sanders, of Vermont, are already campaigning in Super Tuesday states, holding events that excite supporters and generate news media coverage. But Biden has planted himself elsewhere, after his fourth-place finish in Iowa and fifth-place New Hampshire result threw even his expected firewall of South Carolina into doubt.

He devoted last week to Nevada, where he pulled off the second-place finish that he was aiming for, and this week he is scheduled to be in South Carolina every day before Saturday’s primary, which he says he will win. Aside from fundraising, he has not campaigned in a Super Tuesday state in over a month.

After the disastrous first two contests, the Biden campaign also moved staff members from Super Tuesday states to Nevada and South Carolina to provide extra manpower there.

Certainly, Biden has a long list of congressional endorsers. He enjoys widespread name recognition and a reservoir of goodwill within the party. His rivals have many vulnerabilities that are increasingly being litigated in the national spotlight, and a decisive victory in South Carolina, his allies hope, could catapult him into a strong showing Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he picked up the endorsement of Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, the most influential Democrat in the state, giving him a boost in the final days before Saturday’s primary.

Yet a number of Democratic state chairs and other party leaders said in the last week that outreach from Biden continued to be light. Some said they had not heard from Biden personally — a contrast with Bloomberg — and Mary Mancini, chairwoman of the Tennessee Democratic Party, said Monday she had not heard from Biden’s senior staff, either. She said Biden had a “natural constituency” in the state but added, “Biden might be taking those voters for granted.”

One of Biden’s biggest problems is that he is sorely outmatched when it comes to money: He entered February with just over $7 million on hand, less than half of what Sanders had, and he cannot keep pace with Bloomberg and another billionaire in the race, Tom Steyer.

“Could he do more if he had more money? Absolutely,” said Hilda Solis, a Biden supporter who served as labor secretary during President Barack Obama’s administration and is now a Los Angeles County supervisor. But she noted that Biden had the advantage of already being widely known.

Biden has also been conspicuously absent from the airwaves in Super Tuesday states. His campaign announced Wednesday that it would run television, radio and digital ads in some of those states but described the ad campaign as only a “six-figure” effort. In comparison, Bloomberg has spent $183 million on television ads in Super Tuesday states, Steyer has spent $35 million, and Sanders has spent $13 million, according to Advertising Analytics, an ad tracking firm.

In next week’s contests, Biden’s team is focusing on congressional districts that play to his strengths and where many other candidates are likely to struggle to reach the 15% threshold to receive delegates.