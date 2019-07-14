Pop-up opera

Mill City Summer Opera is branching out with a new initiative for the 2019 season. In addition to its main-stage production of Mozart's "Così fan Tutte," it is mounting a pop-up performance of Pergolesi's baroque opera "La Serva Padrona" at the Icehouse in Minneapolis. Pergolesi's most famous work is the religious setting Stabat Mater, but "Padrona" is a zippy comedy involving an elderly bachelor (bass-baritone Rodolfo Nieto) duped into marriage by an upstart servant (soprano Madison Holtze). Lara Bolton directs the instrumental accompaniment. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Mon., 6:30 & 9 p.m. Wed., 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.; $15-$25, 612-875-5544 or millcitysummeropera.org)

Argentina and 'Eroica'

The Minnesota Orchestra's Sommerfest continues next weekend with two contrasting concerts. The first draws heavily on the Latin American theme of this year's festival with music by Argentine composers Piazzolla, Ginastera and Golijov, plus a welcome nod to the late Minnesota composer Dominick Argento with his glittering Valentino Dances. The second concert sees the orchestra's former associate conductor Roderick Cox return in a program capped by Beethoven's mighty "Eroica" Symphony. A violin concerto by Cuban composer José White and music from Falla's exuberant ballet "The Three-Cornered Hat" are the other items. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Orchestra Hall, Mpls. $12-$80, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Cello showcase

The CELLOici concert series is curated by the International Cello Institute summer school at St. Olaf College. The first two recitals showcase Julie Albers, principal cellist of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and English cellist Colin Carr, in programs of music by Schumann, Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and others. (7:30 p.m. Mon. & 3 p.m. Sun., Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, Mpls.; $15-$25, internationalcelloinstitute.com)

Cantus does 'Dichterliebe'

Schumann's great song cycle "Dichterliebe" ("A Poet's Love") is at the heart of the annual "chamber music" concert by Cantus, in which the eight-man group mixes solos and smaller combinations of singers with its standard close-harmony arrangements. Feist, Joni Mitchell and Stephen Sondheim are among the other composers featured. (7 p.m. Tue., Landmark Center, St. Paul; 7 p.m. Wed., American Swedish Institute, Mpls.; 7 p.m. Thu., Museum of Russian Art, Mpls.; 11 a.m. Fri., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Mpls. $10-$32, 612-435-0055 or cantussings.org)

TERRY BLAIN