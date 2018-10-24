Stock up on candy canes

Plain old candy canes may seem too plain old for some, which is where Archie McPhee comes in. The Seattle novelty shop (which, of course, has an online presence) offers the familiar shape in unfamiliar flavors. Think pickle, bacon or rotisserie chicken. New this season are two that may push the envelope: mac and cheese (billed as "comfort food-flavored comfort food") and clam ("Your whole family will clamor for them"). There's also a coal candy cane, presumably for the naughty person on your list. Find these and more at mcphee.com, from $4.50-$5.95 for a box of six.

Celebrate the season

Followers of Vivian Howard, the host of PBS' "A Chef's Life " and owner of multiple North Carolina restaurants, take note: The finale of the show's fifth season airs on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. on TPT2, and at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 on TPT Life Channel, with a harvest special. Howard, whom the New York Times called a "rural Princess Leia," has brought Southern cooking to more than 4 million viewers per episode. PBS Digital is offering free streaming of all five seasons through Nov. 30. A new series with Howard will air in 2019 (as of yet unnamed).

To market, to market

Union Depot (214 E. 4th St., St. Paul) will offer a Wednesday farmers market from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 through Dec. 19. About 15 vendors will be present each week with seasonal produce, baked goods, eggs, honey and more. The market will be set up at the Head House (near the Union Depot Bar & Grill and Java Express).

LEE SVITAK DEAN