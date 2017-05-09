FBI Director James Comey overstated key findings involving the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation during testimony to Congress last week, according to people close to the investigation.

In defending the probe, Comey offered seemingly new details to underscore the seriousness of the situation FBI agents faced last fall when they discovered thousands of e-mails of Clinton aide Huma Abedin on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner.

“Somehow, her e-mails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information,” Comey said, adding later, “His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have had a regular practice of forwarding e-mails to him for him I think to print out for her so she could then deliver them to the secretary of state.”

At another point in the testimony, Comey said Abedin “forwarded hundreds and thousands of e-mails, some of which contain classified information.”

Neither of those statements are accurate, according to people close to the investigation. The investigation found that Abedin did occasionally forward e-mails to her husband for printing, but it was a far smaller number than described by Comey, and it wasn’t a “regular practice,” these people said. None of the forwarded e-mails were marked classified but a small number — a handful, one person said — contained information that was later judged to contain classified information, these people said.

Justice Department and FBI officials are now considering whether and how to clarify the misstatements, according to people familiar with the matter. The issue of the misstatements was first reported by ProPublica.

Comey spent hours testifying at the Senate hearing defending his handling of the inquiry into Clinton’s use of a private server for work while she was Secretary of State, saying it made him “mildly nauseous” to think he might have affected the outcome of the presidential election but insisting he had no regrets and would not have handled it any differently.

Comey’s handling of the Clinton probe has come under sustained criticism from Democrats — including Clinton herself — who say it was a major factor that contributed to her presidential election defeat in November to Donald Trump. On Oct. 28, less than two weeks before Election Day, the director notified Congress that new Clinton-related e-mails had been found on a laptop belonging to Weiner. Days later, investigators obtained a search warrant to examine some 3,000 messages on the device that were work-related. Of those, Comey said, agents found a dozen messages that contained classified information, but they were messages investigators had already seen.