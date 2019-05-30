Mamet changes it up

Boston Marriage: Playwright David Mamet, specialist in dramas where men swear at each other ("Glengarry Glen Ross," "American Buffalo"), shifts gears for his Victorian-era comedy of manners "Boston Marriage." It's about high-society intrigue that threatens to expose the then-unconventional relationship between two A-list women. A glittering trio of actors — Michelle O'Neill, Miriam Schwartz and Christine Weber — will perform the play in a 100-year-old Minneapolis mansion. (7:30 p.m. Fri-Mon. Ends June 10. Maison Bodega, 1911 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls., $40, eventbrite.com, no tickets available at the door.)

Chris Hewitt