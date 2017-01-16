LOS ANGELES -- Maria Bamford had a dynamite 2016, thanks to a critically acclaimed sitcom.

And 2017 is off to a pretty good start, too. When asked to cite his favorite comic working today, producer/director Judd Apatow didn't hesitate.

"My favorite comedian right now is Maria Bamford," said Apatow who was in Los Angeles this past weekend to promote his upcoming HBO project, "Crashing" starring Pete Holmes. "There are people you respect, and there are people that will kill in every possible situation. But for me personally, just going to a show, or people I just want to seek out just for my own enjoyment, nothing to do with work, Maria Bamford makes me laugh out loud more than anybody."

That's about as big of a compliment as you can get, considering Apatow's resume includes "Girls," "Knocked Up," "Trainwreck" and 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin." He also penned the book, "Sick in the Head: Conversations About Life and Comedy," required reading for anyone with even passing interest in the art of standup.

Bamford's Netflix series, "Lady Dynamite," which was partially shot in Minnesota, has been renewed for a second season. The first season had 94 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, which is outstanding. But I'm guessing Bamford values the praise from Apatow even more.