LONDON — British comedian and actor Stephen Fry has revealed that he is suffering from prostate cancer.
The 60-year-old Fry said Friday on his Twitter page that he has been fighting the disease for the past two months.
He says he had surgery in January to remove the prostate.
"It all seemed to go pretty well," he said, apologizing for his inability to talk about the cancer until now.
"For the last two months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure," he says.
Fry is a versatile actor with many film and TV credits who has also been a frequent presenter and host at the British Academy film awards.
He has in the past disclosed suffering from depression.
