BOISE, Idaho — Comedian Chelsea Handler endorsed Paulette Jordan, a Democrat and Native American woman running for governor of Idaho, in a Twitter post but included a photo of the wrong Native American.

The photo in the tweet Wednesday showed Handler giving a thumbs-up next to Deb Haaland, a Democrat running in New Mexico to become the nation's first Native American woman in Congress.

Within an hour, Handler deleted the tweet to her 8.4 million followers. Her publicist didn't immediately return a call to The Associated Press.

Jordan is a member of Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Tribe and a former state representative vying to become Idaho's first female governor and first Native American governor.

Haaland is a member of Laguna Pueblo.