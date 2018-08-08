NEW ORLEANS — Three Xavier University of Louisiana students are among a group receiving scholarships thanks to actor and comedian Kevin Hart's "Help From the Hart Charity."

Hart has joined forces with the United Negro College Fund and KIPP — Knowledge Is Power Program — to help 18 students earn a college degree. The new $600,000 scholarship program will provide funding to support KIPP students from eight cities attending 11 historically black colleges and universities. The Xavier students are freshman Lauryn Williams, junior Daja Brooks and junior Mack Williams.

The recipients were selected based on their academic and personal accomplishments.

In a statement Tuesday, Hart notes that education and knowledge are powerful. He says he just wanted to do his part in providing opportunities for future leaders.