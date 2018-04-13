Comcast will drop the Big Ten Network from its cable television system in states where there are no teams in the conference.

The Big Ten Network will remain available on Comcast Xfinity in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Comcast is not available in Nebraska and Iowa.

Comcast said Thursday in a statement it regularly evaluates its channel lineups, looking at what programmers charge to carry the channels, viewership information and available alternatives. Comcast says out-of-market drops have already started and will be completed in May.

BTN posted on Twitter to fans: "Comcast XFinity has decided unilaterally to drop BTN in many markets. All of their competitors still carry BTN everywhere. We at BTN share your disappointment. Let Comcast know how you feel."