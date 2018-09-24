NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Comcast Corp., down $2.27 to $35.63
Comcast outbid Twenty-First Century Fox and will pay about $39 billion for majority control of British satellite TV company Sky.
Barrick Gold Co., up 57 cents to $11.04
The gold miner will combine with rival Randgold in a deal they valued at $6.1 billion in stock.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc., down 72 cents to $6.26
The subscription satellite radio company agreed to buy streaming music company Pandora for $3.5 billion in stock.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $5.98 to $66.71
According to media reports, the luxury fashion company is close to a deal to buy Versace for about $2.4 billion.
General Electric Co., down 43 cents to $11.74
Industrial companies slumped after China reportedly canceled a proposal for new trade talks with the U.S.
Symantec Corp., up 79 cents to $21.69
The software company concluded an audit and said it doesn't expect to make major changes to its financial reports.
Concho Resources Inc., up $4.19 to $147.07
Oil prices climbed after OPEC and its allies decided not to increase oil production further.
Weight Watchers International Inc., up $3.13 to $72.89
The weight loss company will change its name to "WW" and is launching a new rewards program and community groups.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.