NEW YORK — Cable company Comcast says its net income rose 9 percent in the third quarter as more high-speed internet customers offset a decline in video customers.
The company is taking over European pay-TV operator Sky as more cable and telecom companies buy up the companies that make and distribute TV shows and movies to compete in a changing media landscape.
The Philadelphia company's net income rose 9 percent to $2.89 billion, or 62 cents per share, from the prior-year period. Excluding one-time items, net income totaled 65 cents per share. That beat analyst expectations of 61 cents per share, according to FactSet.
Revenue rose 5 percent to nearly $22.14 billion from $21.08 billion. Analysts expected $21.85 billion.
