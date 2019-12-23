Nora McInerny (photo by Brandon Werth)

Nora McInerny, author, podcast host and nonprofit founder, announced Sunday that she would no longer hold another title -- Mpls. St. Paul Magazine columnist. McInerny quit her gig with the magazine over its new cover story about Garrison Keillor.

"This coverage is a privilege afforded to a certain kind of man," McInerny said in a post explaining her decision. "And when we prioritize the documentation of a powerful man because of his art or his culture impact or or or – we tell women and survivors everywhere a powerful message.”

Keillor has begun to reemerge as a public figure two years after Minnesota Public Radio ended their nearly 50-year relationship over accusations of sexual harassment. MPR said an internal investigation found he had engaged in “dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents … over a period of years” with a female subordinate for "A Prairie Home Companion."

As of Monday morning, McInerny's post had garnered more than 8,000 likes and 500 comments, many of them thanking her for taking a stand.

Mpls. St. Paul Magazine editor-in-chief Jayne Haugen Olson said by email that editors saw a comment McInerny made on Twitter in November about Keillor's new book and reached out.

"Her comment caught our attention and we realized there was some history there," she said.

McInerny has been critical of Keillor before, arguing in an essay for Time.com, “Let’s Leave Garrison Keillor in the Past Where He Belongs.”

A magazine staffer called McInerny, letting her know Keillor would be in the January issue, "and offered her the opportunity to submit a new column for that same issue to share her important perspective. She was not able to make the deadline work."

Editors sent her the issue, Haugen Olson said, hoping she might share her perspective the following month. "She made a decision that is right for her, and the magazine respects and supports her decision."

In her post, McInerny argues that the magazine should not have featured Keillor on the cover.

"The writer asks, 'Isn't a disgraced GK worth documenting?' For those who have watched their aggressors or assailants or harassers continue to control the narrative and exist in a life that is largely free of consequences, the question is, 'why are we so dedicated to the documentation of bad me?'

"This cover is proof that no matter how effective #MeToo and #TimesUp have been in some cases, no matter how many people and institutions say, 'we don't tolerate this kind of behavior' -- they DO tolerate it! And they celebrate it," McInerny wrote. "Because these men STILL GET THE FRONT PAGE. They STILL GET THE COLUMN SPACE. They still get the time and the attention and the documentation. They do not have to be sorry, or even pretend to be.

"They get to be multi-dimensional in a way that accusers and survivors do not."

Haugen Olson said editors knew "Keillor is controversial and this was a careful decision."

"There are a lot of important and valid personal histories that make up MeToo. … Our hope is that our readers will read the piece and use it as an opportunity to continue the discussions that surround the MeToo movement. They will hear from Keillor in his own words his thoughts, feelings, and reflections."

In the lengthy profile -- part of a package called "Hindsight 20/20" -- writer Steve Marsh anticipates backlash. "Many readers ... now won't elect to read a word of this piece or, after seeing the cover, even open the magazine. This new political understanding would posit that it's a waste of our platform to devote these pages to a male malefactor. Why not write this story about a woman whose creative career has been stymied by sexual harassment?"

He continues: "Other readers likely felt a decided unease -- if not outright disgust -- with what was reported about Keillor's actions. But based on the details of his case -- understood or maybe underestimated -- these people may not be ready to lump him in with accused rapists, gropers, masturbators, and frotteurs like Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Louis C.K., and Mario Batali."