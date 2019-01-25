COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a settlement of a federal lawsuit filed by two women arrested along with adult film actress Stormy Daniels at a strip club last year.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters will split $150,000 once the settlement is approved.
The women, who worked at the club, claimed they suffered emotional distress when they were arrested in what they say was a politically motivated sting operation by the Columbus police vice unit in July. Charges were dropped against Panda and Walters a week later. Charges also were dropped against Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Clifford, who says Donald Trump paid her $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to cover up an affair, sued Columbus vice officers this month.
