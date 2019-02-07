The owner of a popular Thai restaurant in Columbia Heights was sentenced Wednesday to 42 months in federal prison for recruiting a Dominican Republic teenager to America on promises of schooling and a better life, only to make him submit to the owner’s demands for sex and for working at his restaurant for low wages under a “debt-bondage arrangement.”

Pisanu “Pat” Sukhtipyaroge, 72, pleaded guilty in May to one count each of visa fraud and alien harboring. At his sentencing hearing in St. Paul, he told U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright that he wanted to help the victim and was sorry about the crimes. He went on to say that his crimes resulted from a misunderstanding, that he had just wanted to teach the victim financial responsibility, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura M. Provinzino.

“I said if you want to teach him financial responsibility, please join us in our restitution request,” Provinzino said in an interview Thursday.

Wright found that Sukhtipyaroge leveraged his position of power over the victim, who was dependent on him for food, money and education, and that he had threatened to report him to immigration if he did not comply with his demands.

Provizino said the 3½ year sentence Wright imposed exceeds the estimated federal sentencing guidelines of 30 to 37 months. She said the judge commented that his motive for bringing the victim to the U.S. as a student was clear, and that his denial fooled no one. The judge ordered financial restitution to be determined later.

The victim testified for more than five hours at an pre-sentencing evidentiary hearing about the sexual abuse and threats he endured at Sukhtipyaroge’s hands. He said he feared for his family’s safety if he reported Sukhtipyaroge, but ultimately called a national hotline to report the abuse after he broke away. The victim, identified in court papers as A.M., has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and is seeing a therapist to help him recover.

Sukhtipyaroge has worked as a sponsor to poor children through a nonprofit agency in Kansas City, Mo., that tries to educate them and help them get jobs. He befriend the teenager, identified in court records as A.M., in the Dominican Republic and in July 2015, helped him to get an F-1 student visa so that he could graduate from high school in the United States.

Sukhtipyaroge knew that an F-1 student visa is a temporary, nonimmigrant visa that does not permit employment in the United States and used false statements in preparing the visa application and coached A.M. about the visa interview.

A.M. was just 18 when he arrived in the U.S. on October 19, 2015, according to court documents. He lived in a furnace room at the Maplewood home of the Sukhtipyaroge family and attended Edison High School until May 2016. He eventually began living and working at the Royal Orchid Restaurant in Columbia Heights.

Sukhtipyaroge told him that he would be paid $500 a month in cash for his labor, but failed to pay him that amount, saying A.M. needed to repay him for his expenses. Sukhtipyaroge admitted to having sex with A.M. but insisted he never threatened him.

A.M. told authorities that Sukhtipyaroge travels to foreign countries to engage in sexual acts with young boys and frequently uses social media to recruit them for sex.

Sukhtipyaroge had helped other young men get visas in the past, two of whom came forward after reading reports about the investigation in the Star Tribune, Provinzino said.

Manop Kaeoka, a 32-year-old Thai immigrant who’s now a legal resident, and a young Brazilian boy named Michael said Sukhtipyaroge recruited them and housed them in the furnace room at his Maplewood home for periods of time in 2006 and 2013, she said. Sukhtipyaroge forced them to look at pornography, made sexual advances against them and put them to work at his restaurant, she added.

Sukhtipyargoe has also been charged in Anoka County with one felony count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony count of labor trafficking. His federal sentence will run concurrent to any sentence he gets in that case.