The Columbia Heights Public Library will open its meeting rooms for rent to all groups, following a City Council decision Monday night.

Members of a DFL Party group in Senate District 41 were told last month they could no longer gather at the library. The library’s longstanding facility use policy allowed only residents or nonprofits to reserve meeting space, and City Manager Kelli Bourgeois said political groups were not nonprofits. The DFL group had regularly reserved the community room at the library and was troubled by the abrupt change.

The council on Monday voted unanimously to make the library open use, reaffirming Library Director Renee Dougherty’s view that the library should be open to all.

“This little kerfuffle was a nice reminder that this is what libraries do: They provide space, they provide access and they provide lifelong education,” she said. “And if we need to amend our policies to make sure that continues, then we’ll continue to do that work.”

Down the road, city leaders and library board will revisit the issue of room reservation fees, now set at $25 per hour. Dougherty thinks the fee will limit accessibility for groups lacking funds to reserve space.