Authorities continue to search for the suspects who shot two teenagers during a carjacking Monday morning in Columbia Heights.

Investigators said the incident that unfolded about 5:35 a.m. at the intersection of 42nd Avenue NE. and Fillmore Street was not a random act.

The “investigation has determined a prior relationship between the victims and suspects,” said Lt. Dan Douglas of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy from Maple Grove, called for help after a man and a woman approached his vehicle in the morning darkness, pulled out a gun, fired shots and took off with his white Jeep Patriot. The boy and a second teen in the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Brooklyn Park, were shot. Both were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with what were believed to be noncritical injuries.

Police on Tuesday did not give an update on their conditions.

The suspects remained on the run as of Tuesday evening and police were still looking for the Patriot with Minnesota license plate AWF 385.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.