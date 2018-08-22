INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime announcer Bob Lamey, who has announced his retirement as voice of the Indianapolis Colts, used a racial slur while retelling a story last week to a "friend."
Lamey's attorney released a statement Wednesday morning acknowledging Lamey used "inappropriate" language during an off-the-air conversation last week and immediately apologized to those involved.
A team official later issued a statement that said in part the Colts "deplore and do not tolerate the use of any racial slur — in any context."
The 80-year-old Lamey retired last weekend. He had been the Colts' radio play-by-play voice from 1984-91 and again from 1995 through the first preseason game on Aug. 9.
He was replaced in the booth by Matt Taylor on Monday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.