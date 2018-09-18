A year after moving into a much larger space, brunch favorite Colossal Cafe will close its Minneapolis location on Oct. 1.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying that the “change comes as Colossal Cafe co-owner John Tinucci plans to retire from the restaurant business.”

The last day of service will be Sunday, Sept. 30.

Fans of the cafe’s mammoth flappers and cinnamon rolls will still be able to get them in St. Paul. The two locations across the river (at 1340 Grand Av. and 2315 Como Av.) will remain open. See the restaurant’s full statement here:

The Minneapolis Colossal Cafe originally opened in 2005 as a teeny-tiny spot with just 16 seats. Elizabeth Tinucci bought it in 2010, eventually opening the two other locations with her family. Last year, they moved the small Minneapolis location to 2403 E. 38th St., tripling the size.

A new restaurant, Standish Café, will move in after Colossal exits.