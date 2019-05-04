A 24-year-old woman from Longmont, Colo., was killed Friday when her SUV crossed the centerline on a southwestern Minnesota highway and struck a semitrailer truck head-on.
Amanda Lynn Walker was driving a 2006 Ford Expedition west on Hwy. 30 in Selma Township, in Cottonwood County, when it crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound semi driven by Todd Scotting, 48, of Chandler, Minn., according to the State Patrol. The crash happened at 11:07 a.m.
Walker, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Scotting was not hurt, the patrol said.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Celebrities
Minnetonka snowboard champion Meghan Graham dies at 24
As a teenager, Meghan Graham of Minnetonka was a five-time national snowboard racing champion for her age group. By 2012, Graham was crowned the U.S.…
Minneapolis
Brooklyn Park man charged in death of Minneapolis motorist while fleeing police
The victim, Jose Madrid Salcido, is survived by a wife and four young children.
Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 dead
A man shot early Friday in the Warehouse District in downtown Minneapolis has died of his injuries, and police are looking for suspects.Preliminary information indicated…
North Metro
Jackknifed semi closes northbound I-35W in Lexington
The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W were shut down in the north metro Friday night because a jackknifed semitrailer truck was blocking the road, according…
Local
Divided state Legislature faces $700M spending gap on schools
Two wildly divergent education spending proposals emerged from the DFL-led House and the Republican-controlled Senate — with scarcely two weeks left in the legislative session.