A 24-year-old woman from Longmont, Colo., was killed Friday when her SUV crossed the centerline on a southwestern Minnesota highway and struck a semitrailer truck head-on.

Amanda Lynn Walker was driving a 2006 Ford Expedition west on Hwy. 30 in Selma Township, in Cottonwood County, when it crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound semi driven by Todd Scotting, 48, of Chandler, Minn., according to the State Patrol. The crash happened at 11:07 a.m.

Walker, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Scotting was not hurt, the patrol said.

