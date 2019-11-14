COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A grand jury has found that two Colorado police officers were justified when they shot and killed a black teenager during a foot chase.
KRDO-TV reports El Paso County District Attorney Dan May announced the decision Wednesday in the Aug. 3 death of 19-year-old De'Von Bailey in Colorado Springs. Bailey was shot three times in the back and once in the arm while running from police.
Body camera footage shows officers talking to him and another man in a neighborhood about an armed robbery that was reported nearby. Bailey runs away as he is about to be searched and is shot after he puts his hands near his waistband.
Police say they found a gun in his shorts.
